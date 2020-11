KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an orange level weather alert with heavy rain expected to occur over several states in the peninsula until Nov 27.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon in a statement said it involved Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Pahang and the whole of Terengganu.

The weather alert warnings updated at 11.30 am showed an increase of areas with yellow alert weather warnings with heavy rains expected in Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta).

It also involved Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah and the whole of Perlis from Nov 26 to 27.

“Strong northeasterly winds of between 40 and 50km per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are expected in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang during the same period.

“This can result in overflowing in coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama