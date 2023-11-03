Orchid hybrid named after PM

IPOH: A new hybrid orchid was today named ‘Aranda PMX-Anwar’ after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The announcement of the name of the orchid was made at the launching of the National Landscape Day 2023 (HLN2023) which took place at Taman D. R Seenivasagam here.

Anwar received a bouquet of the orchids from Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming after he launched the event.

The yellow-orange colour of this species symbolises the prime minister’s exuberance, optimism and spirit.

Aranda PMX-Anwar is a cross between Aranda Tecnokraft and Aranda Sayan.

The hybrid has been registered with the International Registration Authority for Orchid Hybrids, United Kingdom.

The medium-sized flowers of between 3.0 and 4.5 centimetres are arranged in a spiral with a medium-sized flower stalk of between 28 and 30 centimetres long.

Each flower stalk produces eight to 12 flowers that could last more than five weeks. -Bernama