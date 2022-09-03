Organisations should undergo DET in support of disabled job seekers

KUALA LUMPUR: The management in all organisations should undergo Disability Equality Training (DET) to increase their understanding of job seekers among Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said in addition to being able to understand the capabilities of the PwD, the training can also help foster a culture of equality in this country.

“Sometimes we are asked whether we are disabled in the (job application) form and then don’t hire us afterwards. It shouldn’t be that way because we have experience in our respective fields,“ she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Darah Muda programme titled ‘Marketability of the PwD: Handling Challenges’, tonight.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM), disabled individuals are categorised under seven categories namely visual, hearing, speech, physical, learning, mental impairments and various disabilities.

DET is a comprehensive method to understand issues related to disability based on the social model perspective which has been adopted at an international level and has had a positive effect, especially on creating an inclusive environment and society.

Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral president, said that the stigma attached to disabled job seekers needs to be changed, adding that the group should have equal opportunities.

She said employers should have an open mind and change the perception that physical disability impedes the ability of job seekers from that group.

“As a society, we need to know and realise that the PwD are part of all of us and we must give them the same opportunities enjoyed by those who are not disabled,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (Yayasan Peneraju) chief executive officer Dr Mohd Muzzammil Ismail said the foundation implemented efforts to change the mindset of employers as well as the PwD through various initiatives in ensuring the marketability of the group.

He said Yayasan Peneraju is working with various corporate bodies in the country and is committed to ensuring that the PwD not only gets training but also guaranteed jobs.-Bernama