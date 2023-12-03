Organise more selawat and munajat events: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has recommended that more selawat and munajat (praise and salutations to the Prophet) events be held in this country to increase knowledge and have a better understanding about Islam.

He said such programmes could help Muslims to get closer to Allah and to continually remember the Grace of Allah upon us.

“We can put in all efforts, make plans, design economic, cultural strategies, empower various fields but we have to leave the rest to Allah.

“That’s why I am taking this opportunity to celebrate preachers and religious scholars and get them to invite friends all over the country to this event where everyone is always sending selawat on the Prophet to acknowledge the great blessing that Allah has given us and use this diversity to enhance knowledge and understanding.”

He said this at the Majlis Selawat dan Munajat Perdana untuk Malaysia event at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar who arrived with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at 7.50pm participated in the selawat and qasidah recital led by Syabab El-Mustafawiyah and his group.

The Tambun MP also participated in reciting selawat Nuril Anwar and listened to a talk and tausiyyah (religious advice) delivered by Al-Habib Ali Zaenal Abidin Abu Bakar Al-Hamid.

Despite the heavy rain, thousands of people participated in the religious and spiritual programme which is a joint initiative of the Prime Minister's Office with Pertubuhan Dai Kuala Lumpur, aimed at strengthening relationship between scholars, leaders and the people. -Bernama