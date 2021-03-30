Organising gatherings? Remember to apply for permits, follow SOPs, say Kelantan police

KOTA BHARU: Organisers of gatherings and feasts in the state have been reminded to apply for a police permit and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said to ensure compliance with the SOPs, the organisers were also asked to inform the police about the location of the event and the number of expected invitees.

He said all district police chiefs would also be instructed to provide a special form filling format for members of the public who wished to organise gatherings and feasts.

“In the form, the organiser must fill in the location of the event and number of invitees, so that it does not exceed the limit.

“If they fail to do so, the police will not hesitate to reject the application to hold a gathering if the premises chosen makes it difficult for guests to comply with the SOPs,“ he said when met at the Nilam Puri Police Station here, today.

Shafien said the location and capacity of the premises proposed by the organisers should be suitable with the number of guests invited, and if it’s not deemed suitable, they would need to find another venue.

Yesterday, State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin revealed that the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Kelantan was due to the organising of gatherings without applying for police permits.

Dr Izani said the events organised also did not observe physical distancing rules, which resulted in an increase in the number of cases in the state. — Bernama