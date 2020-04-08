Orphanages digging into money reserves

PETALING JAYA: Some orphanages have had to dig into their money reserves as donations and voluntary help have stopped since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced.

Although it has been an uphill task to keep going, the operators are soldiering on with what they have.

Lighthouse Children Welfare Home Association founder Jacinta Steven said she now has to drive through three roadblocks just to buy food, but added there are other concerns.

“There are times I can pay the salaries, rent and utilities on time, but our funds are short now. That is my main concern,” she told theSun yesterday

Its four premises in Bangsar house 65 children. According to Steven, it costs about RM60,000 a month to keep the orphanage going.

She said her passionate employees have been helping out, even working on their off-days.

As for Mary Moses, the administrator of Rumah Kanak-Kanak Trinity, she is grateful that there are people donating food to the home.

“We are blessed with food as we know the people making the donations, even before Covid-19 started,” she said.

Moses said her four employees were understanding despite getting their pay late.

“We are not getting as much as before. I understand it’s due to the slowdown in the economy. We’re very tight but also careful with our expenses.”

She said RM15,000 is enough to see to the basic needs of the 23 children and home under her care.