Osman Sapian’s son ready to contest in Johor polls

JOHOR BAHRU: The eldest son of former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, Nornekman, has hinted that he is ready to contest in the upcoming state election.

Nornekman, 47, who is also Johor Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) deputy chief said despite contesting on a different political party’s ticket, that would not be a hindrance for him to continue his late father’s legacy to serve the community.

“I am ready to contest and if possible, I want to be the candidate for the Kempas state constituency because the people there are very close to our hearts during the three terms my late father served as their elected representative.

“However, I will abide by any decision made by the party leadership,” he told reporters at the party’s office here today.

Osman, who was the Kempas assemblyman, died in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 21, last year. He was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in October after suffering a mild stroke and later treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUPM), Selangor in November.

Commenting on Pejuang’s electoral debut in Johor, Nornekman said the party wanted to present victory to its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and hoped that his health condition would continue to improve.

Yesterday, the eldest daughter of the former prime minister Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said Dr Mahathir’s health showed further improvement and has been transferred to the normal ward at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Meanwhile, Nornekman said Johor Pejuang would ensure that the candidates chosen to represent the party in the state polls would not make any mistakes that would affect its campaign, especially during the nomination day.

“As a preparatory measure, the Legal Bureau will provide training to all parties involved because every time there is an election, we will hear the news about negligence such as candidates filling out the nomination form wrongly, missing identity cards and others so, Pejuang will make sure things like these do not happen,” he said.

Last Saturday, Johor Pejuang chief Datuk Dr Saharuddin Mohd Salleh said the party will run solo in the state election and planned to contest 42 out of the 56 seats up for grabs.-Bernama