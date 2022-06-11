Other parties twisting issue on Umno's PM candidate out of desperation: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has described the ‘a vote for BN is a vote for Zahid to be PM’ propaganda as a desperate move to run down Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election (GE15).

The propaganda was playing on allegations that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be appointed the Prime Minister if BN wins GE15 on Nov 19.

Mohamad, who is BN candidate for the Rembau parliamentary seat, reiterated that UMNO was sticking to its decision in naming Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its Prime Minister candidate and BN poster boy for GE15.

“During elections various tactics will be used by all parties to deceive people. This shows they are resorting to this strategy out of desperation,” he told reporters after a ‘leaders with the people’ gathering in Kampung Kuala Sawah here today.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the action of playing up the issue on the appointment of the Prime Minister was to confuse voters.

He said the Umno supreme council chaired by Ahmad Zahid had decided that Ismail Sabri is the party’s Prime Minister candidate.

“I think this decision has become part of the resolutions of Umno divisional meetings throughout the country,” he told reporters after opening the 20th annual general meeting of Koperasi Pekerja-Pekerja Gula Padang Terap in Kuala Nerang, Kedah.-Bernama