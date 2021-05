KUALA LUMPUR: The Petra Group said today that it has held discussions with the government on its donation offer of 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine.

Petra Group chief government liaison officer Datuk Dr William Stevenson said the company had held a virtual meeting with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today to clarify that the company’s offer of the vaccine was not a commercial arrangement but is free without obligation.

“We reiterated our sincerity in making the vaccines available to the most vulnerable groups.

“Following the emergence of dubious offers to provide vaccines, we understand the Minister’s apprehension and the need to conduct due diligence. In sourcing for vaccines, we too have conducted the necessary checks on the manufacturer and distributor to ensure the vaccines are genuine. We believe the distributor we are in touch with is genuine. It is unfortunate that we have been associated with ‘scam’ companies by certain members of the Press. We are dealing with these slanders separately through our lawyers,“ he said.

Stevenson said Petra Group and the Vinod Sekhar Trust are not associated with any other parties offering vaccines.

He said Petra Group had written to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba on March 8 and to Khairy on March 31 and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) on May 5 to express its desire to contribute to the vaccine procurement as part of national service.

Stevenson said it was also explained to the minister that only when the government is fully satisfied with the offer of the free vaccines will the company make the necessary arrangements including the formalities to obtain the approvals required in securing the vaccines.

He said the company felt encouraged by Khairy’s assurance that he will help facilitate the distribution of the vaccines when all the necessary documents to support procurement from the manufacturer via an approved distributor is provided.

Stevenson said Khairy has also asked the company to communicate with him directly to realise its intentions of donating these vaccines.

“We believe we are in a position to support the government in its vaccine rollout and we hope other companies and individuals who are as fortunate as us will also reach out to the government in the spirit of national service and assist in the mass vaccination programme that is crucial in stemming the spread of the Covid-19 virus,“ he said.