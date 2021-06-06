Outreach programme: Over 90 pct of dialysis patients complete Covid-19 vaccine

IPOH: More than 90% of dialysis patients in Perak have completed their Covid-19 vaccination regime facilitated by an outreach programme that began on May 3.

State Health Department (JKN) in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said as of today a total of 3,750 people had completed the second dose of the vaccination or 90.78 per cent of the 4,131 dialysis patients in Perak who had agreed to receive the jab.

“This programme involves the outreach teams of Ministry of Health (MOH) hospitals throughout Perak in collaboration with the Perak JKN Public Health Division, covering 17 MOH health facilities, seven private hospitals and 54 independent haemodialysis centres,“ read the statement.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad reportedly said the outreach programme was among the initiatives of the state government to increase the number of daily vaccinations administered to the Perak people, while state Health executive councillor Mohd Akmal Kamarudin was quoted as saying that up till May 28, a total of 237,204 people in Perak had received their Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama