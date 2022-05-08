Outstanding attendance at Aidilfitri open house embodiment of 'Keluarga Malaysia' spirit: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the extraordinary attendance at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the premier and Cabinet ministers today was an embodiment of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) spirit he had envisioned.

He expressed his appreciation to all those who helped make the first open house he and his Cabinet had hosted since being appointed prime minister on Aug 20, 2021, a resounding success.

“I would like to thank all the people on duty, including food providers, ushers, as well as media personnel who helped spread the word about the open house,“ he told reporters after the open house in Seri Perdana ended.

More than 100,000 visitors were recorded to have attended the open house, with the initial estimate being just over 70,000 visitors.

“For me, what was shown today with the presence of such a huge multiracial crowd was that Malaysia is really like one big family, the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ that I have dreamed of,“ said Ismail Sabri.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual open house could not be held for the past two years, with the last one held on June 5, 2019, in Seri Perdana, hosted by the then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet.-Bernama