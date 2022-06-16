Over 100 people pay last respects to Cuthbert John Martin Quadra

MALACCA: Over 100 people comprising family members, officers and members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) as well as the directors of the Malacca government departments paid their last respects to the late Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra in Tengkera here yesterday.

Among those present were APM deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Dr Norhafifi Ismail, Southern Region Civil Defence Training Centre commander Lt Col (PA) Lokman Hakim Abdul Rahman, Kelantan APM director Col (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab and Melaka National Registration Department director Norazlee Sulaiman.

The deceased youngest sister, Rovena Devra Quadra, 43, and cousin Petronella J.J Hussin, 47 were also present.

The remains will be brought back to his hometown in Singgah Mata, Keningau, Sabah at 8 am tomorrow on a Malaysia Airlines flight.

Norhafifi said the remains would be brought to Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a convoy with the help of various parties including the APM and the police at midnight.

A final ceremony will be held in Sabah and the deceased is expected to be buried at about 10 am on Saturday.

“So far, all the funeral arrangement processes are running smoothly with the cooperation of various parties and APM thanks the Malacca government, especially Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali,“ he told reporters when met at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Malacca Tengah district deputy police chief, Supt Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that based on the results of the post-mortem, the cause of death was due to a mediastinal tumour.

The deceased breathed his last at theMalacca Hospital while receiving treatment at about 10 am after collapsing at his office in Ayer Keroh here at about 8 am yesterday.

He had served in the Penang APM before being appointed as the Malacca APM director effective Jan 1, 2021.-Bernama