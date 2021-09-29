Over 100,000 MAF veterans not registered with JHEV: Ikmal Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is in the midst of locating more than 100,000 former military personnel who are not registered with the department nationwide.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz(pix) said this was to enable all former military personnel to enjoy the facilities and welfare assistance provided by the government, including medical facilities.

“There may be family members who are not aware that their grandfather or father is a military veteran, so it is hoped that they can help check and register with JHEV as soon as possible.

“At present, only 211,924 out of more than 300,000 former military personnel nationwide, have registered with the department,” he told a press conference after the launch of JHEV one-stop service centre at Menara TH Perdana here today, which was also attended by the Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Ikmal Hisham said of the total registered members, 104,760 were pensionable members, 82,031 were non-pensioners while another 25,133 received derivative pensions.

He said the ministry, through JHEV, had also planned to set up a mobile one-stop centre to deliver services to MAF veterans nationwide.

It is hoped that the mobile one-stop centre would also assist in tracking down veterans who have not yet registered with the department. -Bernama