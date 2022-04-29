Over 120,000 vehicles expected to enter Kota Setar this Aidilfitri

ALOR SETAR: Over 120,000 vehicles are expected to enter the Kota Setar district during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir(pix) said the vehicles are expected to enter the district via the Alor Setar (North) and Alor Setar (South) toll plazas.

“The number of vehicles entering the district is expected to rise as more people come back to their hometown. So the police have prepared themselves under Op Selamat 18/2022 to ensure motorists abide by traffic rules and to reduce the accident and fatality rate.

“Before Covid-19, under Op Selamat 15/2019, there were 329 traffic accidents, two fatalities and 4,253 summons were issued. There has yet to be a recorded fatality in this year’s operation,” he told reporters here today, after having presented souvenirs to motorists earlier at the Alor Setar (South) toll plaza in conjunction with an advocation cum breaking-of-fast programme with traffic police personnel.

He also said that they would station personnel at intersections of traffic jam hotspots to ensure the smoothness of traffic in Kota Setar.

“We have also created a Jammed Squad, comprising one office and six personnel, that will act as the main response to iron out any traffic jam that occurs.

“The police are also requesting motorists to channel complaints and information regarding traffic offences by sending photographic and video evidence. If motorists are committing offences, the police will not stop them but follow up action will be taken,” Ahmad Shukri said.

He added that they would also upload photos or videos of offences committed by motorists on the Kedah contingent police headquarters or the Kota Setar district police headquarters’ social media sites as a lesson to other motorists.-Bernama