Over 15,000 unregistered, contaminated products seized

ALOR SETAR: Over 15,000 unregistered pharmaceutical products, unnotified cosmetic products and products contaminated with scheduled poisons were seized through ‘Op Putra’ in the Kulim district on Monday.

Kedah state Health director Dr Othman Warijo the operation, carried out following complaints by members of the public, was implemented by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Pharmacy Enforcement Branch (CPF) and Kedah State Health Department (JKN).

“A total of 11 officers and personnel from CPF and Kedah JKN raided two illegal stores and a business premises which kept all the products.

“A total of 10,122 bottles of various unregistered pharmaceutical products, 4,779 bottles of products contaminated with scheduled poisons and 882 boxes of unnotified cosmetic products estimated to be worth RM324,200 were seized,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found that all the unregistered products were widely sold online through the e-commerce platform.

“Further investigation will be carried out under the Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952. The MOH would like to advice the public to be careful when purchasing health and cosmetics products that are sold online.

“Consumers must ensure the products sold have the hologram security label and product registration number (MAL) before purchasing the goods. The product registration number and cosmetic notification status can be checked by visiting the website https://www/npra/gov.my or contacting the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency at 03-78835400,” he said.

He added that any complaints and information could be channelled to the pharmacy services programme at www.pharmacy.gov.my or by contacting any pharmacy enforcement branch at 03-78413200 so that appropriate action could be taken.-Bernama