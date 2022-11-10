Over 154,000 households in 26 provinces hit by floods in Thailand

BANGKOK: Heavy seasonal rains and overflowing rivers have caused flooding in 26 provinces particularly in the northeast and central regions of Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that more than 154,000 households in 4,354 villages were affected by floods, as of today.

Since the last week of September, flooding has occurred in many parts of the kingdom following tropical storm Noru and the southwest monsoon moving across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy rains have continued since then, causing further flooding and rivers to rise.

Discharges from dams which were filled to capacity has inundated many low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Thailand Meteorological Department said heavy rains and strong winds were expected in Bangkok and other provinces in the northern, eastern and southern provinces today and tomorrow.

Authorities also issued warnings for communities living close to the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak river basins as the situation is being worsened by a large volume of water moving downriver from flooding in northern provinces and from discharges from dams filled to capacity.

In Bangkok, authorities are taking various measures including placing sandbags and preparing water pumps to cope with possible flooding especially along the riverbanks and low-lying areas. -Bernama