Over 15.6 mln Malaysian given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,613,982 individuals or 66.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 22,948,364 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,224,510 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,848,270 individuals or 91.5 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,945,627 or 94.6 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for children aged five to 11, a total of 1,305,766 children or 36.8 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Yesterday, a total of 31,595 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 13,054 as first doses, 890 as second doses and 17,651 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,675,263.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 34 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor and Kedah recording the highest number of deaths with six cases each, followed by Selangor with five cases and Perak with three cases.

Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Pulau Pinang, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu recorded two cases each while Kelantan and Melaka both recorded one case each.-Bernama