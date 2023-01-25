Over 1,600 road crashes on seventh day of Op Selamat 19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,649 road crashes were recorded nationwide on the seventh day of Op Selamat 19 yesterday (Jan 24).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said it involved 2,002 vehicles, with cars recording the highest number of cases at 1,492.

This was followed by four-wheel drive vehicles with 269 cases, motorcycles (168), lorries (28), vans (30), buses (11), taxis (three), and one bicycle, he said in a statement today.

Op Selamat 19 is being carried out from Jan 18–27 nationwide in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period. -Bernama