Over 19 million of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,156,694 individuals or 81.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on COVIDNOW, 93.3 per cent or 21,847,551 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine until yesterday.

At the same time, 23,703 individuals or 0.8 per cent of the adolescent population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

A total of 326,612 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, 132,562 of which were for first-dose recipients and 194,050 others were for second-dose recipients, bringing the cumulative total of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 41,573,883 doses.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were 116 deaths due to Covid-19 reported as at 11.59 om on Sept 23, which brings the death toll to 24,681.

Of the 116 deaths, 92 were actual death cases recorded over the past 24 hours, while the rest were backlog death cases.

A total of 29 deaths that were reported yesterday were brought in dead (BID) cases. -Bernama