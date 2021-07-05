Over 1,900 premises compounded for flouting SOPs in Phase One of PPN - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,919 premises have been compounded for violating the standard operating procedures under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) through the operation codenamed ‘Op Patuh’ from June 25 to July 4.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the compounds were issued through 202,591 inspections carried out by the police in cooperation with other agencies nationwide.

He said the inspections were carried out on 25,651 factories; 6,258 construction sites; 1,053 workers’ hostels; and 169,629 business premises.

“A total of 250 premises were also ordered to shut down,” he said in a statement today, adding that the operation involved over 5,000 personnel from various agencies. — Bernama