Over 20 tonnes of food aid distributed in Santubong - Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: More than 20 tonnes of food aid have been distributed in the Santubong parliamentary constituency since last week to families living in villages placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and those under home quarantine.

To date, more than 3,000 families comprising over 13,000 residents from Tabuan Melayu, Bintawa Hillir and several other villages in the area have received the food supply from its Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi in a statement today said each household received a food pack of essential items including canned food and fresh meat and chicken.

He said a special task force from his parliamentary service centre was now actively delivering the food aid to those in need, especially villagers affected by the lockdown.

“I am constantly communicating with my officers to get updates on the situation.

“We are doing our best to ensure that my constituents are taken care of. Similarly, those who are in need of assistance should not hesitate to contact my parliamentary service centre,” he added.

On Thursday, 3.4 tonnes of food supply was delivered by the team from this service centre to 820 families in Bintawa Hilir, involving 3,000 residents.

Bintawa Hilir is one of several areas in Sarawak placed under the EMCO from July 21 to Aug 3 following the high number of Covid-19 cases detected. — Bernama