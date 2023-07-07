Over 200 rural armed forces veteran entrepreneurs to receive aid: Adly

SUNGAI PETANI: Over 200 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veteran entrepreneurs in rural areas have been identified to receive assistance to boost their incomes.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the assistance is a joint effort with the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, and will encompass entrepreneurs in various fields including agriculture, and that assistance would be based on their needs and not necessarily in the form of cash.

“There are around 22,000 entrepreneurs under the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT), ... and we have identified over 200 veterans in rural areas to receive aid,” he told reporters after visiting some veterans in Kampung Sungai Baru, Bedong near here today as part of the Peduli Veteran Programme, along with Veteran Affairs Department deputy director-general Sophian Isswandy Ismail.

Adly also said that the programme would be continued across the country to tend to veterans and ensure that they received their allocated incentives.

“I hope that we can improve services at the veteran affairs department to ensure their welfare and that of their families,” he said.

Adly had earlier visited the Amal Afiat Sdn Bhd dialysis treatment centre here, where seven veterans were receiving their treatment. -Bernama