Over 2,000 cops deployed to monitor SOP in tourist hotspots in Malaka: Police

MELAKA: A total of 2,453 cops in Melaka will be deployed at tourist hotspots in the state to monitor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said this was due to the expected increase in the number of vehicles, estimated at about 100,000 to 120,000, entering Melaka within the next three days, starting today.

“Police officers and personnel involved include 168 members of the compliance monitoring team which will focus on tourist areas, beaches, and also grilled fish food stalls where we have many SOP violations.

“Monitoring includes checking digital vaccination certificates to ensure people have been fully vaccinated to enable them to travel,“ he said when met by reporters at the ceremony to welcome tourists to Melaka at the Ayer Keroh toll, here, today, in conjunction with the lifting of the federal government’s interstate travel ban.

At the event, a total of 1,000 souvenir bags comprising Covid-19 kits with face masks and sanitisers were distributed to vehicles entering Melaka by state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis and state Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Jailani said the Melaka tourism sector is expected to see a 48 to 60 per cent recovery soon after the government announced the resumption of interstate travel including tourism activities, which commenced on Monday.

“Before Covid-19 hit, Melaka received from 60,000 to 80,000 tourists a day during peak seasons such as school holidays. We are hoping the situation will return to normal to help the affected tourism industry players.

“So far, the Covid-19 vaccination rate among tourism industry players has reached 98 per cent. Every tourism premises is required to conduct daily sanitisation,“ he said.

He added that as of today hotels in Melaka received a high rate of room bookings and most of the premises were so full that tourists had to postpone their booking dates.-Bernama