Over 2,000 kg of ketum leaves seized along Malaysia-Thailand border

KUALA LUMPUR: Security forces guarding the country’s borders under Ops Benteng have seized 2,250 kilogrammes of ketum leaves worth more than RM96,000 believed to be smuggled at the Malaysian-Thai border.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in a statement today said the Perlis Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) found nine white sacks containing ketum leaves weighing 270 kg worth RM8,100 kept in a house in Mata Ayer, Perlis last Sunday.

On Tuesday, an Army team based in Durian Burung, Kedah foiled an attempt to smuggle 16 sacks with 480 kg of ketum leaves worth RM18,400 into Thailand using motorcycles.

Yesterday, the Army team arrested two local skippers (tekong) with 1,500 kg of ketum leaves worth RM69,657 at the Sungai Badak Reserve Forest near Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“The modus operandi of the tekong is to place the ketum leaves at an agreed location using two vehicles before being taken by the tekong from Thailand,“ according to the statement.

The statement said the success was the result of the cooperation of MAF, police, Customs Department, Immigration Department, AKSEM and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA). — Bernama