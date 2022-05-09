Over 20,000 attend Aidilfitri reception of Perlis MB, state government

KANGAR: More than 20,000 people attended the Aidilfitri reception of the Perlis Menteri Besar and state government at Dewan 2020 here today.

The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Perempuan, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid were present at the event.

Also present were Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said about 25 state government agencies and departments were involved in this year’s event.

He said the guests were served a variety of food, mostly local delicacies such as satay, nasi kandar, roasted deer and roasted lamb.-Bernama