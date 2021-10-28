Over 20,000 technology-related patent applications received until Sept 2021: Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,422 technology-related patent applications were recorded from 2019 to September this year, of which 18,609 patents have been granted, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix).

He said the areas with most patent granted were chemical and metal technology, human needs as well as the implementation of operations and transportation.

“Malaysia is active involved in the development of new technologies and has produced many potential technology patents for regional and international business markets,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Bharu) on the country’s new research and development areas and the number of patterns that have been registered.

Dr Adham said in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry would focus on research and development financing in its efforts to make Malaysia a high-technology country by 2030.

He said among the focus areas were artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, analytical data, neuro technology, nanotechnology and robotics.-Bernama