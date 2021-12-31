Over 22.8 mln adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,855,374 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 23,148,776 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,753,927 individuals or 87.5 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,846,238 individuals or 90.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 205,259 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 197,121 were as the booster dose, 4,719 the second dose and 3,419 the first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 57,515,286 doses, including 6,109,673 booster doses.-Bernama