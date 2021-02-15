Over 24 kg of cannabis found hidden in Sungai Badak Forest

JITRA: Police have discovered ganja (cannabis) weighing more than 24 kg, estimated to be worth RM60,000, hidden in an area of the Sungai Badak Forest Reserve, Bukit Kayu Hitam near here, yesterday.

Kubang Pasu district police chief, Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said that the discovery of the drugs in the hillside area of the forest was a follow-up from a tip-off.

“The raid was carried out by a team from the Bukit Kayu Hitam police station at about 7 pm, and they found a sack containing 24 blocks of cannabis at the location. The total weight of the drug is estimated at 24.74 kg,” he told reporters here today.

He said that during the raid, no individual was at the site, which is located about 500 metres from the national border.

The location is believed to be used as a transit point for drug smuggling from the neighbouring country to be brought here, he said.

“Investigations are still underway and we believe it also involves locals,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama