Over 25.5 mln people in Saudi Arabia inoculated against Covid-19

RIYADH: More than 25.5 million people in Saudi Arabia had been inoculated against Covid-19 to date.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Health Ministry’s official spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said more than 55 million doses of the vaccines had been administered.

“The epidemiological curve in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing fluctuations, and we are very optimistic after the decline of the cases, which confirms the importance of the commitment to the precautionary measures”, he said during a press conference held today.

Abdulaali also said that the world is still witnessing daily cases of the coronavirus and that there is a race to provide vaccines. — Bernama