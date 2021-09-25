Over 26,000 employers inspected for compliance

TAIPING: A total of 26,208 inspections against employers were conducted at 136,457 premises nationwide as of Wednesday (Sept 22) in an effort to ensure the welfare of employees in the country.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim(pix) said of the total, 1,057 investigation papers had been opened against employers in various sectors involving offences related to the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

He said 134 investigation papers had been acted upon by the Attorney-General's Chambers because employers did not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) which could lead to the spread of Covid-19 infection, in addition to fines of up to RM718,000 imposed on the employers.

He said this during a press conference after leading an operation to check the compliance of Act 446 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) at two plastic and ceramic manufacturing plants in the Kamunting Industrial Area here yesterday.

Apart from that, he said 9,693 complaints with regard to problems faced by employees were received, with the highest related to salaries (2,869 cases), followed by employers not allowing staff to work from home (2,842).

Awang said the Manpower Department (JTK) had also inspected 3,446 workplaces and 250 compounds were issued amounting to RM2.2 million involving the services, construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

“The Department of Occupational Safety and Health has inspected 4,706 premises and issued 269 compounds for various offences involving a total value of RM 21,531,“ he said. -Bernama