Over 275,000 vacancies offered at MyFutureJobs

MALACCA: More than 275,000 job vacancies nationwide are available at MyFutureJobs portal as of Oct 1.

Chief executive officer of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed(pix) urged job seekers to register with the portal fast and apply for the job vacancies that are offered in various sectors.

“Based on the data at MyFutureJobs, 50,482 citizens lost their jobs during the first 10 months of this year, with 795 of them in Malacca,” he said at the virtual opening of the 2021 Careertrans Malacca Digital Jobs Carnival and the Social Security Organisation’s Golden Jubilee celebration here today.

The carnival was virtually opened by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

More than 5,500 jobs are offered by 21 companies in various sectors at the 2021 Careertrans Malacca Digital Jobs Carnival.-Bernama