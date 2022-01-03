Over 28,000 household heads receive BWI as of today: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 28,287 heads of households affected by floods have received the government’s compassionate aid (BWI) as of noon today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) tweeted.

“For those who have yet to register or receive the aid, they are advised to contact their respective District Officers as soon as possible,” he said.

The government had recently announced the list of the Malaysian Family Flood Aid, which includes the BWI of RM1,000 to each affected head of household, compared to only RM500 previously.

The distribution of BWI has begun on Dec 27 last year, only 10 days after the unexpected massive floods that hit several states in the peninsula, including Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

In his New Year’s message, the prime minister also said that the BWI would benefit 45,000 household heads.

In fact, he said the number might increase once the government had identified all affected household heads including those whose families were been evacuated to relief centres.

This morning Ismail Sabri chaired the 2021/2022 Post-Northeast Monsoon Flood Disaster Management Task Force meeting and among others discussed post-flood management and preparations for the second wave of floods.

“I also stressed the importance of coordinating post-flood efforts of the government to assist those affected,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad; Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Zuki Ali; Defence Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang; Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani; Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) director-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

The meeting was also attended by Menteris Besar, Chief Ministers as well as ministry secretaries-general and State Secretaries.-Bernama