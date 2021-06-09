Over 3,000 senior citizens receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Saarani

IPOH: A total of 3,176 senior citizens housed in registered elderly care centres in Perak have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the state Health Department’s outreach programme today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said apart from vaccination centres (PPVs), vaccination exercise, under the outreach programme for the elderly care centre initiative, has also been carried out since May 11 which involves three Seri Kenangan elderly care centres as well as other 118 centres, under private management and non-governmental organisations.

“As I have announced last week, this outreach programme has been implemented in Hulu Perak, Lenggong and Lawin districts, and at the same time, this mobile team has also been travelling from one place to another to administer the vaccine to the residents at the elderly care centres.

“We have taken the initiative to go to all the care centres or homes to administer the first dose of the vaccine to the residents, once we received their consent.

He said this when met by Bernama and RTM after visiting the Twilight Care Centre for the elderly here today as a benchmark for the completion of administering the first dose in all registered elderly care centres in the state.

Saarani said the programme would continue with the administration of the second dose. Thus far, as many as 20 per cent of the total senior citizens in the elderly care centres had completed the two-dose vaccination.

“We will be here again after 21 days, to administer the second dose. We need to protect those who are at high risk because if they are ill, it will burden the health facilities as they will be admitted to the hospital or the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Besides, we don't want to add extra burden to them as well as some of them are not healthy so we will come to these places,” he said.

The outreach program is one of the state government's initiatives to increase the number of daily vaccinations among the people in Perak with healthcare workers travelling to rural areas and care centres to administer the vaccine. -Bernama