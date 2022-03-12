Over 31 per cent of children in M'sia vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,119,954 children aged between five and 11 years, or 31.5 per cent of their population in the country have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, 15,238,078 individuals or 64.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose and 22,933,696 or 97.5 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination, while 23,210,290 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,835,698 individuals or 91.1 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination, while 2,935,797 or 94.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 58,326 doses of the vaccine were administered, with 23,938 as first doses, 1,678 as second doses and 32,710 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,064,755.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 76 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Kedah recording the highest number of fatalities at 15, followed by Selangor (14), Perak (10), Johor (eight), while Negeri Sembilan and Sabah both recorded five cases each.

Kuala Lumpur recorded four cases, three cases each in Perlis and Penang, while Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang and Sarawak recorded two cases each and Terengganu with one case.-Bernama