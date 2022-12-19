Over 32,000 evacuated in five states as floods worsen

KUALA LUMPUR: By 6 pm today, a total of 32,543 people had been evacuated to relief centres in five states in the peninsula as rain-induced floods continued to wreak havoc, particularly in the east coast states of Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

The number of evacuees rose slightly in Perak while it remained unchanged in Johor from this morning.

TERENGGANU had the highest number of people who had to move out of their flood-hit homes, with 19,601 from 5,699 families now housed in 243 relief centres, up from 11,415 from 3,326 families in 174 centres as of this morning.

Kuala Nerus became the latest and last of the eight districts of Terengganu to be struck by the floods, with 302 people having to move to three relief centres, according to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

Hulu Terengganu was the worst-affected district, with 5,726 people taking shelter at 50 relief centres. Next was Besut (with 5,067 people in 80 relief centres), then Kemaman (3,565 in 26 centres), Setiu (3,172 in 51 centres), Dungun (1,083 in 23 centres), Kuala Terengganu (382 in six centres) and Marang (304 in four centres).

Heavy rain has been reported in many areas in Terengganu. According to the https:publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ website, the water levels of 16 of the 25 major rivers in the state had breached the danger point.

These rivers include Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong, Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Besut in Kampung La, Besut.

In KELANTAN, the https://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my/ official portal reported that 12,104 people from 3,295 families had been evacuated by this evening, up from 8,645 people from 2,586 families as of this morning.

It said that 95 relief centres had been opened in nine of the 10 districts in the state, namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.

According to the https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ website, the water levels of 11 major rivers had surpassed the danger point. The rivers include Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai (39.92 metres), Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (25.10 metres) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.74 metres).

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Kuantan was the second district to be affected by floods after Raub.

Six relief centres in Kuantan were housing 647 people from 159 families as of this evening.

The number of flood evacuees in Raub rose to 62 from 20 families this evening, and they were being housed at three relief centres. Their number was 40 from 13 families as of this morning.

Sungai Keratong in Rompin had reportedly breached the danger level while Sungai Tembeling in Jerantut and Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh, Maran, were at the warning level.

In JOHOR, the State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement that the number of evacuees in the Segamat district remained at 75 from 21 families as of 4 pm. All of them were being accommodated at three relief centres.

Thirty-four of the evacuees were at the Kampung Batu Badak community hall, 27 at the Kampung Kuala Paya community hall and 14 at the Kampung Tasek community hall.

According to the committee, the water levels of two rivers in the state were at the warning point, they being Sungai Muar in Buluh Kasap, Segamat (8.83 metres) and Sungai Lenik, Ladang Chaah, also in Segamat (5.76 metres).

In PERAK, the number of evacuees rose to 54 from 7 families as of 6 pm, up from 49 people from 17 families as of this morning.

They were being housed at two relief centres - Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib (SMART) Batu 4 and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiang Darat, according to the State Disaster Management Committee. -Bernama