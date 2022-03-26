Over 36 pct of children in M'sia given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,293,762 children aged five to 11 or 36.4 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,847,758 individuals or 91.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated, while 2,944,865 or 94.6 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 15,595,578 individuals or 66.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received booster doses and 22,947,925 or 97.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated while 23,224,065 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 33,034 doses of the vaccine were administered, with 12,567 as first doses, 1,297 as second doses and 19,170 booster doses bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,642,700.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 52 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number of deaths with 11 cases followed by Johor and Kedah with eight cases each and Pahang and Perak with six cases each.

Penang recorded four cases, Kelantan and Sabah two cases each and one case each in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Sarawak and Terengganu.-Bernama