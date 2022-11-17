Over 40,000 to receive welfare aid in Perlis if BN wins GE15: MB

KANGAR: Over 40,000 people in Perlis will receive welfare assistance from the state government if Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to govern the state and federal governments.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) said the state government will seek an annual allocation of RM10 million to lessen the burden of the needy.

“In fact, such assistance has been given before, but this was stopped by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government it when took over the federal administration after the 14th general election (GE14),” he told reporters last night.

Azlan, who is also BN chairman, said the assistance will be given to all eligible individuals regardless of political leaning, race and religion beginning next year.

“If before we only had five categories of aid recipients, namely the poor, the disabled, the elderly, single mothers and orphans, this time we will add another category, namely single fathers,” he said.

He said the amount of aid will be increased from RM150 to RM200 per recipient and will be paid before the celebration of major festivals.

