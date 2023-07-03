Over 42,000 flood victims still at PPS in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in the three states hit by floods has dropped slightly with 42,909 people still at 234 relief centres (PPS) as of 8 am today.

In JOHOR, the number has dropped to 39,620 people in nine districts, from 40,129 victims yesterday, following the closure of 16 PPS last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the flood situation in the Segamat district was improving, but there was an increase in the number of evacuees in Batu Pahat, Muar and Tangkak districts.

In Batu Pahat, there are still 22,209 flood victims, followed by Muar with 5,094 people and Segamat with 4,036 people.

The current flood in Johor has so far claimed the lives of five people, with the latest, involving a woman who was reported missing after her car was swept away by flood currents in Mersing. Her body was found inside her vehicle late yesterday.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported no change in the number of flood victims in the state since yesterday, with 2,684 people, from 766 families, still at the PPS.

The victims comprise 2,671 people at 18 PPS in Rompin and the remaining at a PPS in Maran.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 605 people (161 families) from 593 people (160 families) at 8 pm yesterday.

All the flood victims are at five PP, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Gajah; SK Parit Penghulu, SK Seri Mendapat; SK Sungai Rambai and SK Parit Gantong. -Bernama