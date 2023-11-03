Over 45,000 still at flood relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 45,489 people still remain at flood relief centres in three states as at 8 am today, with Johor still has the highest number of evacuees.

In JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees increased again to 44,937 this morning, compared to 43,667 recorded at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said a total of 12,730 families were still housed at 172 relief centres in five districts.

Batu Pahat remained the worst affected district with a total of 39,737 evacuees, followed by Muar (2,785), Tangkak (1,662), Segamat (706) and Mersing (47).

Eight rivers still exceed the danger level, including Sungai Batu Pahat at the Bekok Dam (Batu Pahat) at 19.70 metres (m); Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong (Muar) at 4.33 m and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (Batu Pahat) at 3.53 m.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees at five relief centres in Jasin this morning had dropped to 380 (99 families) from 438 (115 families) last night.

A total of 25 evacuees were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat, 122 at SK Parit Penghulu, 30 at SK Parit Gantong, 36 at SK Sungai Rambai and 167 at SK Batu Gajah.

In PAHANG, the number of flood evacuees in Rompin remained unchanged from the 172 (61 families) last night with 62 of them were staying at SK Kampung Aur while another 110 people at SK Leban Chondong. -Bernama