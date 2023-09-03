Over 47,000 flood evacuees still housed at PPS in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 47,000 flood evacuees are still taking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in three states, with Johor recording the highest number as of 8 am today.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees increased to 45,048 people this morning compared to 42,852 last night, although the floods have started to recede in some districts.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), Batu Pahat was the worst affected district with 35,099 people relocated, followed by Muar with 4,094 and Tangkak with 2,436.

It also said that floodwaters in several districts, such as Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Segamat, are receding.

A total of 10 rivers are still above the danger level, including Sungai Batu Pahat at the Bekok Dam (Batu Pahat) at 19.94 metres (m); Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap (Segamat) at 9.30m and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong (Muar) at 4.96m and the weather in the state is expected to be sunny today.

In PAHANG, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees remained at 2,248 people from 659 families this morning, and they were placed in 15 PPS around Rompin.

According to the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Keratong in Rompin was still above the danger level this morning.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees in Jasin dropped to 523 people from 141 families this morning compared to 557 victims from 149 families last night, and all of them were placed in five PPS.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah (SK) housed a total of 193 evacuees, SK Parit Penghulu (142), SK Seri Mendapat (32), SK Sungai Rambai (94) and SK Parit Gantong (62). -Bernama