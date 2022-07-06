Over 500 mln baht in false Covid-19 insurance claims made since pandemic

BANGKOK: More than 500 million baht (100 Baht = RM12.33) of fraudulent Covid-19 insurance claims have been made since the outbreak in 2020, Thai General Insurance Association said.

Its chairman Anon Vangvasu said most of the false claims were made under “Jer Jai Jop” insurance or known as “paid upon infection” where confirmed Covid-19 patients would receive immediate payment.

“As Covid-19 outbreak peaked last year, lots of people made claims, so checking of documents may not have been as stringent as before as insurance companies rushed to pay their clients.

“However, when the insurance companies rechecked the documents with relevant authorities, they found falsified documents and fake claims,” he said.

He added that many were found using fake patient records and filed fake Covid-19 test results.

“Those using falsified documents for Covid-19 insurance claims would face maximum three years’ imprisonment or a 300,000 baht fine, or both,” he said.

Soaring Covid-19 insurance claims has caused turmoil among the insurance companies including Syn Mun Kong Insurance (SMK) which filed a rehabilitation petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court in May this year after facing heavy losses from Covid-19 claims.

On May 18, the court accepted SMK’s rehabilitation petition.

SMK has issued a statement explaining that it owes 41 billion baht in pay-outs related to Covid-19 insurance policies. The company has so far paid out 11.875 billion baht using its profits, but still owes approximately 30 billion baht to another 350,000 policyholders.

The company said it is unable to honour the remaining pay-outs due to impact on its liquidity.-Bernama