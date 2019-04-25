Over 600 cops on duty for Sandakan by-election

TAWAU: More than 600 police officers and personnel will be deployed during the Sandakan parliamentary by-election period from nomination day until the tallying of votes on polling day.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said this is to ensure a smooth by-election.

The nomination is on Saturday, early voting on May 7 and polling on May 11.

“The police personnel on duty will be stationed at strategic locations other than at the polling stations and the vote-tallying centre,“ he told reporters after a town hall session on the joint responsibility of preventing crime and establishing a prosperous community.

Omar and Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye were invited as panel members at the session.

Omar advised everyone, including members of the contesting political parties, to comply with the instructions of the authorities during the by-election, saying that they should refrain from resorting to action that can provoke conflict.

He also advised the candidates not to bring too many supporters on nomination day for fear that any provocation can lead to quarrels.

He reminded all quarters to respect one another to ensure a smooth by-election. — Bernama