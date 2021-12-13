Over 6,000 registered jobseekers attend Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 233 jobseekers managed to secure new jobs while another 1,259 qualified for second interviews throughout the three-day Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival, which was held in conjunction with the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) programme that began on Dec 9.

The Social Security Organisation (Socso) said in a statement today that over 6,500 jobseekers, including graduates and people with disabilities (PwD) registered themselves at the career carnival held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) while 75 employers from various sectors and industries conducted open in-person interviews during the carnival, with over 24,100 job openings available.

“The employers with the highest recruitment include UMW Corporation, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), 7-Eleven Malaysia and Bank Muamalat,“ the statement read.

According to the statement, the Human Resource Ministry, through Socso, would organise a PwD Career Carnival on Dec 14 at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail of the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

“This special one-day job carnival for the disabled will see the participation of 16 employers from various sectors, including Padini, AEON, McDonald’s Malaysia, Nando’s, Kyochon, HDTEC Energy, Teleperfomance Malaysia and Apar Technologies, and offer over 1,967 job opportunities,” the statement said.