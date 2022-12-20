Over 66,000 people still seeking shelter at relief centres in five states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 66,718 flood victims are still housed at temporary relief centres in five states, with Terengganu and Kelantan continuing to record increased number of victims as of 4 pm today.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat said in a statement that continuous downpours caused the number of flood victims to rise to 39,108 people from 10,735 families compared to 37,792 people from 10,401 families this morning.

A total of 315 relief centres are operating in all eight districts in the state, with Kemaman recording 10,042 people in 31 relief centres; Besut (with 9,378 people in 96 relief centres); Hulu Terengganu (6,652 in 58 centres); and Setiu (4,748 in 60 centres).

Dungun has 2,913 people in 36 relief centres; Kuala Terengganu (with 2,252 people in 11 centres); Kuala Nerus (1,720 in 11 centres); and Marang (1,403 in 12 centres).

In KELANTAN, the SDMC Secretariat said that the number of flood evacuees rose to 26,630 from 9,319 families this evening compared to 17,326 people from 4,793 families this morning.

A total of 131 relief centres were opened in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.

According to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/, the water levels of five major rivers had surpassed the danger point. They include Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai (40.00 metres), Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat (3.18 meres) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.71 metres).

In PAHANG, the SDMC Secretariat reported that the Raub district had recovered from floods, with the 67 evacuees in the three relief centres being allowed to return home today, although there was a slight increase in the number of evacuees, with 873 people placed in eight relief centres compared to 867 people this morning.

In PERAK, an SDMC Secretariat spokesman said 54 people from 17 families remained at the two relief centres in the districts of Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak as of 4 pm.

In JOHOR, the number of people seeking shelter at the three relief centres in Segamat district remained at 53 as of 4 pm.

The SDMC said in a statement that all the victims, from 17 families, are residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya. -Bernama