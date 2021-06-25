Over 6.8 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,823,104 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) said of the total, 4,924,334 individuals had received the first dose and 1,898,770 others had completed the second dose.

In a tweet today, he said the five states with the highest number of individuals who were fully vaccinated were Selangor at 251,260, followed by Johor (199,873), Sarawak (195,607), Perak (173,389) and Kuala Lumpur (163,987).

On daily vaccinations under the Pick, Dr Adham said a total of 268,604 doses were given yesterday compared to 252,773 doses the previous day.

He said of the total, 175,201 were recipients of the first dose while 93,403 received the second dose. -Bernama