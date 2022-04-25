Over 73,000 Felcra participants profits totalling RM136.4 mln

SANDAKAN: Over 73,000 Felcra Bhd’s participants nationwide have been receiving the Distributable Profits for Phase 2 of Felcra Malaysia Participant Projects 2021 totalling RM136.4 million, starting last Friday.

Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said the profit distribution at an average rate of RM2,755 per hectare was expected to be completed by the middle of this week.

“The factors that contribute to the distribution of the profits are the effective and systematic plantation management by Felcra with efforts to improve the workflow; increased use of machinery and mechanical tools at all plantations managed by Felcra; the introduction of automation aspects, such as the use of agricultural monitoring drones and the increase in the price of oil palm fresh fruit bunches to RM844.14 per tonne, and RM5.74 per kilogramme for rubber,” he said in a statement in conjunction with his visit to Sandakan today.

The distributable profits were also received by 1,367 Felcra participants in Sabah.

Mahdzir also said that in an effort to make the aspiration of rural urbanisation a reality, his ministry also focused on the wellbeing of the people and the rural ecosystem.

He said in the second rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Felcra has received a grant of RM161.6 million to implement village development activities, such as social amenities, business premises, rural tourism, community engagement, replanting programmes and improvement of plantation infrastructure nationwide.

“The impact of the development will be enjoyed by over 107,000 Felcra participants...and of course, those in Sabah will be given priority to benefit from the development and the government has also agreed to channel an allocation of RM11.17 million for such development activities here,” he said.-Bernama