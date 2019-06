JOHOR BAHRU: Over 8,000 Sihat Johor health cards have been distributed to the B40 households within the state to enable them to seek treatment at registered panel clinics statewide.

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said he also hoped that every elected representative in the state would be able to distribute the card to eligible recipients in their constituencies.

“So far, over 8,000 cards have been distributed and I hope all the assemblymen would continue distributing the cards to the eligible recipients in their respective constituencies,” he told reporters at Permas assemblyman Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh’s Aidilfitri open house here last night.

Recently, Dr Sahruddin was reported to have said that 14,000 Sihat Johor cards will be distributed to eligible recipients this year to enable them to seek treatment at 248 registered panel clinics throughout the state.

According to him, it was to help the B40 community to access immediate treatment at the panel clinics within each state constituency that was allocated a maximum of 250 recipients. — Bernama