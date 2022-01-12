Over 8,000 Fishermen Registration Cards issued as of November in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fisheries Department has issued a total of 8,581 Fishermen’s Registration Cards as of November this year, the State Assembly was told today.

State Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Datuk James Ratib said with the card, the fishermen would be able eligible to apply for the Fisherman’s Living Allowance of RM300 per month and oil subsidy.

“Traditional fishermen are also provided training and various types of incentives to carry out their fishing activities.

“Development of downstream industry in all districts is also intensified to help operators of fish-based products,“ he said in response to an oral question from Assaffal P. Alian (Warisan-Tungku) on the government’s plans to empower traditional fishermen.

He said the ministry, through the Fisheries Department, had also introduced a licence for fishing apparatus, whereby a total of 5,824 licenses were issued as of last August.

The length of boats allowed to be licensed has also been increased from 11 metres to 15 metres to enable the fishermen to bring more marine catch, he said, adding that the engine capacity for the boat should not exceed 200 horsepower.

Meanwhile, Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Andy Muhammad Suryady Bandy said the ministry had spent between RM2 million and RM3 million a year to train youth through a local industry development programme as part of an effort to address the state’s unemployment problem.

“To help youths start or expand their businesses, this year the Sabah government introduces the Jaya Usahawan Belia (SYABAS) scheme involving RM10 million,” he said in response to an oral question from Jannie Lasimbang (DAP-Kapayan).

Assistant Minister of Community Development and Welfare, Datuk Flovia Ng told the State Assembly that there are 40 Community-based Rehabilitation Centres (PPDK) in the state, with each district having at least one centre to provide services for people with disabilities (PwDs).

“The Sabah government has allocatedRM200,000 in Budget 2023 for PPDK throughout the state, which is RM5,000 per PPDK,“ she said, adding that a total of 2,313 PwDs were registered at PPDK throughout the state as of last Nov 25 .

She was responding to an oral question from Datuk Amisah Yassin (Appointed) on the ministry’s plan to establish special facilities for special children, especially in rural areas.-Bernama