Over 800,000 civil servants to contribute to Covid fund

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today announced that a portion of civil servants’ fixed allowances will be channelled to the Disaster Trust Fund Account for three months as a manifestation of solidarity in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, he said contributions from over 800,000 civil servants, not including frontline personnel and those in Grades 1 to 28, were estimated to be more than RM30 million.

“A portion of Fixed Entertainment Allowance (ITK) from the higher management group and those from Grades 44 to 56, and Fixed Public Service Allowance (ITKA) from civil servants in Grades 29 to 41 will be contributed to the Disaster Trust Fund Account,” he said.

The ITK deduction rate for JUSA A and above is 50 per cent, JUSA B (20 per cent), JUSA C (10 per cent, and Grades 44 to 56 (five per cent), and RM10 from ITKA of those in Grades 29 to 41.

He said a circular with the details of the implementation would be issued soon.

“The contribution is a sign of togetherness of civil servants in supporting the government’s effort to combat the pandemic and flatten the Covid-19 infection curve in the country.

“May this sacrifice be a cause for goodness in the lives of each and every civil servant and our families,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the PEMERKASA Plus stimulus package said all ministers and deputy ministers would not be taking their salaries for three months from June.

According to him, the salaries would be contributed to the Disaster Trust Fund to finance expenses related to Covid-19.

“Let us strive and increase our commitments in providing the best service to the people and the country and ensure that we succeed in this challenging period,” said Mohd Zuki.-Bernama