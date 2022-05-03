Over 860,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 868,859 children aged five to 11 or 24.5 per cent of the child population in the country, have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,536,766 children, or 43.3 per cent of the group, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,894,533 individuals or 93 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,992,178 individuals or 96.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,035,520 individuals or 68.2 per cent of the group have received the booster dose, while 22,967,185 individuals or 97.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine and 23,243,448 (98.8 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 12,380 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered, with 1,847 as the first dose, 10,015 as the second dose and 518 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,325,128.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, five deaths due to Coivd-19 were reported yesterday, with three of the cases reported in Selangor, while Sarawak and Perak recorded one case each.-Bernama